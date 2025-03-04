Save with Trust: Sundaram Finance Launches Digital Deposit Facility

Bengaluru: Sundaram Finance Ltd, one of India’s most trusted NBFCs, has introduced a Digital Deposit facility, making savings simpler, safer and more accessible than ever. For over 70 years, Sundaram Finance has been a name synonymous with trust and financial security. With a strong base of over one lakh depositors, Sundaram Finance Deposits have been AAA-rated by ICRA and CRISIL for well over three decades, ensuring the highest level of safety and reliability. Opening a Deposit with Sundaram Finance is just a click away! Customers can conveniently invest and manage their deposits digitally through a seamless and secure process, enjoying peace of mind and attractive returns.

Digital Deposits from Sundaram Finance allow investors to make their money work from the comfort of their homes with the option to open, manage and monitor their deposits at their convenience. Sundaram Finance has made the opening of Digital Fixed Deposits an easy process by downloading the KYC details from CERSAI. This online transaction can be initiated through the company portal and the SF Next app.

"Sundaram Finance has been a trusted partner in financial security for generations. With the launch of our Digital Deposit facility, we are making the investment process simpler and more seamless, so customers can now complete their deposit in just five easy steps and receive an E-TDR instantly. We also encourage individual depositors to add a nominee to ensure financial security. Also, depositors can opt for Auto-maturity payment. Backed by a AAA rating and decades of trust, Our endeavour is always to ensure consistent service standards to facilitate absolute peace of mind" said, Dhandayuthapani S, Head - Deposits