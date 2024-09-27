SBI Foundation launches scholarship to support 10K young students

Hyderabad: SBI Foundation, CSR arm of SBI on Thursday announced the 3rd edition of its flagship programme - Asha Scholarship that will support 10,000 meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds, across India.

Speaking about the initiative, Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Chairman, State Bank Group said that “Asha Scholarship represents SBI’s core value of “Service beyond Banking,” and contributes to our Nation’s march towards progress and prosperity for all. This year, SBI Foundation has expanded this initiative to 10,000 students.”

He further informed that SBI Foundation’s Education vertical - Integrated Learning Mission (ILM), identifies and supports meritorious students from the underserved backgrounds for scholarships making higher education accessible for these students.

“Students from Class sixth to those pursuing Postgraduate programmes can get benefits ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20 lakh. Specialised categories are available for students in High school, pursuing Undergraduate courses, Postgraduate courses, as well as for those currently enrolled in IITs and IIMs in India.