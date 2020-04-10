SBI quashes rumours on PMJDY accounts

Hyderabad: OP Mishra, Chief General Manager, SBI Hyderabad Circle, on Thursday quashed rumours that the DBT (direct benefit transfer) credits given to Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts will be returned to Goverment if not withdrawn by the beneficiaries during the lockdown period.

He quashed these rumours circulating across various platforms and assured the customers that the money would be safe in their bank accounts in case the beneficiaries don't withdraw funds immediately.

He advised the customers not to panic and requested those who are in emergency only to withdraw money from the bank branches or CSPs for meeting their essential needs.

He reiterated that the customers can withdraw money from their accounts even after the lockdown is lifted.