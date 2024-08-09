Scimplify is Revolutionizing Speciality Chemicals Research and Manufacturing

Speciality chemical manufacturing startup Scimplify announced today that it has raised USD 9.5 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Omnivore, alongside Bertelsmann India Investments and existing investors 3one4 Capital and Beenext. Scimplify is a leading specialty chemicals company in India offering a science-first, end-to-end contract manufacturing platform for agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, Industrial and flavors & fragrances sectors.

Scimplify is at the forefront of revolutionizing the specialty chemicals industry with its in house research, and fungible manufacturing capabilities. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and a deep understanding of chemical processes, Scimplify enables manufacturers to efficiently scale production, optimize processes, and meet stringent quality standards. Not just that, Scimplify empowers over 150 manufacturers to utilize their ideal capacity by leveraging their global demand network and by provding unique technologies with high potential margins. Scimplify’s team of dedicated scientists ensures a seamless and efficient tech transfer process to manufacturing units, enabling smooth integration and operational success. With a wide range of 2000+ products and shipping to more than 5 countries scimplify is on the path to be a global leader in the speciality chemicals industry.

In 2023, the global speciality chemicals market was valued at over USD 800 billion, with agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals contributing to more than 60% of the market. Notably, India stands as the 2nd largest exporter of agrochemicals worldwide, and the overall Indian chemical industry is poised to reach double in output by 2027. Scimplify’s diversified services encompass contract research and commercial chemical manufacturing across various sectors, including agrochemicals, pharmaceutical APIs, and flavors & fragrances. With increasing demand for new formulations to support the green transition, shifts in global supply chains away from China and towards India, as well as manufacturing incentives from the Indian government, Scimplify is strategically positioned to cater to a substantial customer base in India and across the globe.

Based out of Bengaluru, Scimplify was founded in 2023 by Salil Srivastava and Sachin Santhosh. Salil previously led the chemicals vertical at Zetwerk and began his career with ITC Limited, while Sachin is an IIT-Madras alumnus who was earlier with Bizongo and began his career with OfBusiness. The founders launched Scimplify to enable comprehensive solutions for the global specialty chemical industry with an emphasis on green manufacturing, quality, and innovation. With this new round, the company plans to double down on their R&D capabilities and add more geographies where key customer segments lie.

Salil Srivastava, Co-Founder of Scimplify, stated, "The backbone of Indian specialty chemical manufacturing are mid-sized factories that have built in-depth, chemistry specific expertise over decades. However, there is significant available capacity to double the national output in the next 5 years with the given infrastructure. Scimplify brings together unique products to these factories using cutting edge R&D along with consistent demand from global customers to utilize these capacities and provide a tech-enabled, full-stack offering to the modern agile customer."

Mark Kahn, Managing Partner of Omnivore, observed, “By streamlining R&D and manufacturing of sustainable formulations, Scimplify is meeting global demands and positioning India as a leader in sustainable manufacturing of chemical intermediaries. Their approach satisfies regulatory requirements, consumer needs, and environmental concerns, elevating industry standards.”

Scimplify is poised to transform the specialty chemicals industry with its innovative solutions, comprehensive services, and commitment to quality and sustainability. With its offices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Dubai, and research labs in Genome Valley, Scimplify is continuously growing its footprint. As the company continues to grow and expand, it remains dedicated to empowering manufacturers to realize their full potential and providing world class quality chemicals to buyers.