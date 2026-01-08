Telugu students dominate Reliance scholarships

Vijayawada: Students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana secured a significant share of the Reliance Foundation Scholarships for the 2025–26 academic year. Out of 5,100 scholars selected nationwide, 1,883 hail from the two Telugu states, with 1,345 from Andhra Pradesh and 538 from Telangana.

The scholarship programme, which follows a rigorous merit-cum-means selection process, aims to ease financial burdens for bright students. This year’s cohort highlights inclusivity, as 83 per cent of awardees come from families earning less than Rs 2.5 lakh annually. Undergraduate students will receive up to Rs 2 lakh, while postgraduate scholars get up to Rs 6 lakh, alongside mentoring and leadership training.

Among the recipients is Yerra Shalini, a farmer’s daughter from Bhadrachalam currently studying at IIT Ropar. This initiative is part of a 10-year pledge by Nita Ambani to award 50,000 scholarships, continuing the vision of founder Dhirubhai Ambani to empower India’s youth through education.