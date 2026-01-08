TG govt’s notice to acquire MANUU land draws BJP ire

Hyderabad: A major political row has erupted in Telangana following the District Collector’s issuance of a show-cause notice to resume 50 acres of land belonging to Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU). Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BRS Working President KT Rama Rao have both strongly condemned the move, accusing the state government of attempting to seize valuable educational land for commercial interests.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, speaking on Wednesday, expressed outrage over the notice, questioning whether the Congress-led government intends to “loot” educational assets rather than safeguard them for future generations. He alleged that while the state administration fails to provide basic facilities, it is actively targeting universities that shape the future of students. “Beware if you meddle with educational institutions,” the Minister warned, noting that the land in question is worth thousands of crores of Rs.

The Union Minister also highlighted a perceived double standard, questioning why the government has not acted against widespread encroachments elsewhere. Specifically, he alleged that the Salkam Lake in the Old City had been encroached upon for private educational businesses and asked why no action was taken against AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

The BRS joined the offensive, with KT Rama Rao addressing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi directly on social media. He described the move as “real estate greed” and drew parallels with a similar controversy at the University of Hyderabad (HCU). According to opposition leaders, the 50-acre parcel is essential for the university’s future expansion, including the construction of academic blocks and hostels to resolve the current accommodation crisis.

MANUU students have already begun massive agitations, describing the government’s “non-utilisation” pretext as a failure to acknowledge bureaucratic and funding delays from central agencies like the CPWD. Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded the immediate withdrawal of the notice, warning that the state would face a sustained protest by the student community if it proceeded with the acquisition.