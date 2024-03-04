Scindia inaugurates India’s first Green Hydrogen plant in stainless steel sector

New Delhi: Union Steel Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Monday virtually inaugurated India's first Green Hydrogen Plant in the stainless steel sector located at Jindal Stainless Limited in Haryana's Hisar.

The project is the world’s first off-grid green hydrogen plant for the stainless steel industry and the world’s first green hydrogen plant with rooftop and floating solar units, according to a Steel Ministry statement.

The plant is a state-of-the-art green hydrogen facility with a target to reduce carbon emissions as much as 2,700 metric tonnes per annum and 54,000 tons of CO2 emissions over the next two decades, the statement added.

Emphasising India's commitment to a green and sustainable future, the minister said, “As a government we are encouraging companies, citizens, and state governments to focus on green growth and green jobs to achieve the target of net zero carbon emission by 2070.”

He said, “The project not only aligns with the government's vision but also creates valuable employment opportunities, showcasing the potential of responsible industrial practices.”

The minister urged other industry stakeholders to enthusiastically adopt clean technologies, actively participating in India's transformative journey towards a greener economy and fostering a conscientious industrial landscape.

Scindia mentioned the government's steps to initiate robust national green policies which include the setting up of 13 task forces to identify action points for each aspect of green steel production, and implementation of Steel Scrap Recycling Policy for enhancing the availability of domestically generated scrap.

The minister also highlighted India's progress in the steel sector, evolving from a net importer to a net exporter and aiming to become the world's largest producer of crude steel.

One key initiative in this journey is the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), launched last year with an outlay of around Rs 20,000 crore with an aim to make India a global hub for production, usage and export of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives. The Mission is also supporting pilot projects in the steel sector with a budget of around Rs 500 crore until FY 2029-30, he added.

“Allocation of 11 per cent additional outlay for infrastructure development in this year’s Interim Union Budget also reflects the importance the government attaches to sectors crucial for growth,” he pointed out.