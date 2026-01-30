Scoot Survey Reveals Shifting Travel Habits of South Indian Leisure Travellers

Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), today announced the key findings from its latest travel trend report, “South India Travel Insights 2025”. The study reveals a discovery-led generation of leisure travellers from South India who are rethinking the way they plan and experience travel. Commissioned by Scoot, the YouGov survey results of around 1,600 respondents from five major South Indian cities - Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Visakhapatnam - uncovered a growing appetite for lesser-travelled international destinations over traditional tourist hotspots.

South India Travellers Choose Discovery Over Familiarity

Scoot’s findings showed that travellers from South India increasingly seek more unique and personal travel experiences. The report reveals that more than half of the respondents (56%) now prefer exploring lesser-travelled destinations, and a remarkable 89% are planning to visit one in the next 12 months. This trend reflects a broader change in travel mindset, with 45% of respondents stating their preference for unconventional destinations has grown over the past three years.

When asked what drives these preferences, respondents cited budget-friendliness (46%), less-crowded spaces (43%), easy visa processes (38%), affordable flight tickets (38%), and flight availability (37%) as top considerations. Destinations like Krabi (Thailand), Darwin (Australia), and Chiang Rai (Thailand) are emerging as some of these unconventional favourites among South Indian travellers.

Solo Travel Becomes Mainstream

The spirit of independent exploration is also on the rise, with three in four (74%) respondents planning to take a solo international trip in 2026. This growing segment is evenly split on their choice of destination, with 51% favouring a lesser-travelled destination and 49% opting for a familiar hotspot for their solo adventures.

Sightseeing and attractions (26%), adventure holidays (23%), and visiting family and friends (19%) remain the leading reasons for upcoming travel. Coupled with the fact that three in four respondents plan to travel solo, this signals a growing inclination towards independent, self-directed travel experiences.

This mirrors the findings from a white paper that Scoot launched in July 2025, where over 5,000 respondents were surveyed across five countries: Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. The white paper unpacked solo travel as a growing trend, especially amongst those aged 25 to 34. More details of the white paper can be found on Scoot’s website here.

Technology Shapes the New Travel Playbook

When it comes to planning, South Indian travellers are resourceful and digitally savvy. Social media (53%) and online review platforms (45%) serve as their primary sources of inspiration. One in four travellers (28%) are now also using Artificial Intelligence platforms like ChatGPT to help create their itineraries.

These findings point to a growing interplay between tech-enabled decision-making and peer validation, where travellers use digital tools to plan smarter, yet still rely on trusted social networks for assurance.

Balanced Spending and a Preference for Comfort

Results from the survey revealed that South Indian travellers demonstrate a mature and balanced approach to spending. The average international trip lasts around 7.6 days, with an average budget of Rs. 2.34 Lakhs, and most respondents (60%) spending within the Rs. 1–3 Lakhs range. To meet this demand, Scoot has also launched various tactical promotional sales throughout the year, with one-way base fares to Singapore starting from as low as Rs. 5,800 from Chennai or Rs. 7,800 from Amritsar. This reflects a traveller segment that is price-aware yet quality-conscious, seeking value without compromising on essential comforts.

"The South India Travel Report reveals an exciting trend of curious, self-directed travellers who seek authentic and meaningful experiences. With Scoot's network spanning over 80 destinations across the Asia-Pacific, South Indians have an exceptional opportunity to explore new adventures, complemented by 39 weekly flights connecting six key cities in India to Singapore," shared Brian Torrey, General Manager of India and West Asia at Scoot.

"The shift towards lesser-travelled destinations aligns with Scoot's ongoing goal to enable travellers to explore unique destinations within our wide network at great value. We are thrilled to connect more travellers from India to both celebrated and undiscovered gems, empowering them to embark on their next adventure with confidence," he added.

For more information on the survey, please refer to the attached infographic.

ANNEXURE

CITY-SPECIFIC INSIGHTS

Category Chennai Bangalore Hyderabad Trivandrum Vizag Travel Preference for less travelled destinations 57% 57% 46% 58% 64% Intention to travel to less travelled destinations in the next 12 months 88% 85% 92% 89% 94% Change in Travel Preference 49% 46% 35% 46% 35% Top factors for choosing less travelled destinations Budget Friendly (45%) Easy Visa Process (44%) Less crowded (50%) Budget Friendly (44%) Budget Friendly (48%) Less crowded (46%) Less crowded (50%) Budget Friendly (47%) Budget Friendly (49%) Recommended by Friends or Family (44%) Solo Travel Preference 55% 48% 45% 47% 62% Purpose of Travelling Sightseeing & attractions (26%) Adventure Holiday (26%) Sightseeing & attractions (28%) Adventure Holiday (27%) Sightseeing & attractions (26%) Visiting Friends & Family (21%) Sightseeing & attractions (27%) Adventure Holiday (22%) Visiting Friends & Family (25%) Sightseeing & attractions (22%) Sources of Travel Social Media Platforms (51%) Social Media Platforms (52%) Social Media Platforms (51%) Social Media Platforms (58%) Social Media Platforms (53%) Travel Budget INR 1.5L – 3L INR 1.5L – 3L INR 1.5L – 3L INR 1L – 1.5L INR 1L – 1.5L