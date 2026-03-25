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Sembcrop's JV with BPCL wins green hydrogen tender

  • Created On:  25 March 2026 10:45 AM IST
Sembcrops JV with BPCL wins green hydrogen tender
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New Delhi: NeuEN Green Energy, a joint venture between BPCL and a unit of Singapore's Sembcorp Industries, has won a tender to supply 10,000 tonnes per annum of green hydrogen to Numaligarh Refinery at a record low price.

NeuEN will develop a green hydrogen production facility at Numaligarh refinery in Assam that will supply green hydrogen at Rs 279 per kg - India's lowest price achieved so far. The project is expected to begin commercial operations in 2028, the companies said on Tuesday.

"NeuEN Green Energy Pvt Ltd, a 50:50 joint venture between Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India Pvt Ltd, has secured a contract to supply 10,000 tonnes per annum of green hydrogen to Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL)," they said in a statement. While the companies did not disclose the financial details, sources said the winning bid was for Rs279 ($3.08) per kg.

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Green HydrogenNeuEN Green EnergyBPCL SembcorpNumaligarh RefineryRenewable Energy India
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