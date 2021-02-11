Sensex and Nifty end with gains of more than 0.4 per cent

The Sensex and Nifty on Thursday, February 11, 2021, ended with gains of more than 0.4 per cent. The key equity indices climbed amid mixed global cues. The BSE Sensex closed 222.13 points, or 0.43 per cent, up at 51,531.52 and the NSE Nifty added 66.80 points, or 0.44 per cent, to trade at 15,173.30. The Nifty Bank fell 31 points or 0.09 per cent to close at 35,752.10.

The broader market at BSE also gained outperforming the Sensex. The BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.45 per cent while the BSE Small-Cap index appreciated 1.1 per cent.

Buyers outnumbered sellers. On the BSE, 1741 shares rose and 1246 shares fell. On the NSE, 28 shares advanced and 22 declined. The top five shares that rose on Nifty 50 index were Hindalco (up 5.51 per cent), Reliance (up 4.43 per cent), Sun Pharma (up 2.63 per cent), Adani Ports (up 2.32 per cent) and GAIL (up 2.10 per cent). The top five losers on Nifty 50 were Eicher Motors (down 2.56 per cent), Titan (down 2.45 per cent), Larsen & Turbo (down 1.28 per cent), Tata Motors (down 1.22 per cent) and Coal India (down 1.05 per cent).

COVID-19 update

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide were at 10,73,58,295 with 23,54,837 deaths. India reported 1,42,562 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,55,360 deaths while 1,05,73,372 patients have been discharged, data showed.

Relief Proposal in the US

In the US, House Democrats unveiled the details of a relief proposal that included $1,400 direct checks with faster phase-outs than previous bills. President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with CEOs of JPMorgan, Walmart and Gap Tuesday to discuss additional economic relief. In economic developments, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that policy will need to stay "patiently accommodative." The Fed chair said the US is "a long way" from where it needs to be in terms of employment despite the economy has reclaimed more than 12 million jobs since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.