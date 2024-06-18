Sensex, Nifty hit new all-time high on strong global cues

Indian equity frontline indices opened in green on Tuesday following positive global cues. In the early trade, Sensex and Nifty made a new all-time high of 77,326 and 23,573 respectively.

At 9:45 a.m., Sensex was at 77,315, up 322 points or 0.42 per cent, and Nifty was up 94 points or 0.40 per cent, at 23,559.

On NSE, 1735 shares are trading in the green and 348 shares are trading in the red mark. The Nifty Midcap 100 index is up 140 points or 0.25 per cent at 55,365 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index is at 18,171, up 127 points or 0.71 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices, Auto, IT, PSU, FMCG, Metal, Realty, and Energy indices are major gainers, while Pharma and Fin Services are major laggards.

Wipro, Titan, M&M, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Power Grid, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, HCL Tech, SBI and L&T are the top gainers. Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Reliance, ICICI Bank and TCS are the top losers.

Deven Mehata, Research Analyst, Choice Broking said, "After a gap up Opening Nifty can find support at 23,400 followed by 23,300 and 23,200. On the higher side, 23,550 can be an immediate resistance, followed by 23,650 and 23,700."

"The charts of Bank Nifty indicate that it may get support at 49,800, followed by 49,700 and 49,500. If the index advances further, 50,200 would be the initial key resistance, followed by 50,350 and 50,500." Mehata added.

Most of the markets in Asia are trading in the green. Tokyo, Shanghai, Bangkok, and Seoul are in the green. However, the markets of Hong Kong and Jakarta are in the red. American markets closed with gains on Monday. Crude oil benchmark Brent crude is at $84 per barrel and WTI crude is at $79 per barrel.