Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Sensex, Nifty Rebound After Three-Day Fall Amid Positive Global Cues, FII Buying
Highlights
Indian stock markets opened higher on Friday as Sensex gained 289 points and Nifty rose 88 points, tracking strong Asian market cues and foreign fund inflows.
Indian stock markets opened higher on Friday, snapping a three-day losing streak, as the Sensex rose 289 points to 81,651.30 and the Nifty gained 88 points to 24,881.50.
The rebound was driven by strong cues from Asian markets and renewed foreign institutional investor (FII) interest, with FIIs purchasing ₹934.62 crore worth of equities.
Declining global crude oil prices and a stronger rupee further supported market sentiment.
Analysts expect the Nifty to remain range-bound between 24,500 and 25,000 in the near term, unless impacted by global geopolitical or commodity market developments.
Next Story