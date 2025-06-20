Sensex, Nifty Rebound After Three-Day Fall Amid Positive Global Cues, FII Buying

Indian stock markets opened higher on Friday, snapping a three-day losing streak, as the Sensex rose 289 points to 81,651.30 and the Nifty gained 88 points to 24,881.50.

The rebound was driven by strong cues from Asian markets and renewed foreign institutional investor (FII) interest, with FIIs purchasing ₹934.62 crore worth of equities.

Declining global crude oil prices and a stronger rupee further supported market sentiment.

Analysts expect the Nifty to remain range-bound between 24,500 and 25,000 in the near term, unless impacted by global geopolitical or commodity market developments.











