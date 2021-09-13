September 13: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
- The S&P BSE Sensex settled 127.31 points or 0.22 per cent lower at 58,177.76
- The Nifty 50 index lost 13.95 points or 0.08 per cent to end at 17,355.30.
The domestic equity markets closed marginally lower on Monday, September 13, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex settled 127.31 points or 0.22 per cent lower at 58,177.76. The Nifty 50 index lost 13.95 points or 0.08 per cent to end at 17,355.30. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and eight losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Coal India
|154.45
|3.9
|149.6
|155.9
|149.3
|Hindalco
|478.7
|3.27
|476
|480.5
|468.55
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1849
|1.71
|1828.5
|1849.8
|1794.8
|Tata Steel
|1470
|1.59
|1447
|1472
|1436.5
|BPCL
|498.9
|1.58
|494
|499.25
|491.5
|TCS
|3841.5
|1.32
|3767
|3852.4
|3767
|Wipro
|670.5
|1.23
|662.35
|671.85
|657.85
|IOC
|114
|1.06
|112.8
|114.25
|112.5
|Maruti
|6873.6
|1.05
|6835.5
|6895.45
|6813.3
|Bajaj Finserv
|16923.4
|1.03
|16740
|16994
|16580
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Reliance
|2369.8
|-2.3
|2433
|2433
|2368.05
|ICICI Bank
|707.5
|-1.77
|717.9
|717.9
|705.2
|SBI Life
|1163
|-0.87
|1179.05
|1179.05
|1153.35
|Hindustan Unilever
|2787
|-0.84
|2797.5
|2822.45
|2775
|HDFC Bank
|1555.75
|-0.82
|1562
|1584
|1553.65
|Adani Ports
|744.6
|-0.68
|748
|752.65
|740.5
|Eicher Ports
|2799.6
|-0.66
|2815
|2815
|2777.05
|M&M
|746
|-0.63
|753.5
|753.5
|740.35
|UPL
|754.5
|-0.45
|754
|767.7
|751.65
|HDFC Life
|734.7
|-0.36
|736.95
|742.7
|723.45
