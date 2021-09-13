September 13: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

The domestic equity markets closed marginally lower on Monday, September 13, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex settled 127.31 points or 0.22 per cent lower at 58,177.76. The Nifty 50 index lost 13.95 points or 0.08 per cent to end at 17,355.30. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and eight losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Coal India 154.45 3.9 149.6 155.9 149.3 Hindalco 478.7 3.27 476 480.5 468.55 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1849 1.71 1828.5 1849.8 1794.8 Tata Steel 1470 1.59 1447 1472 1436.5 BPCL 498.9 1.58 494 499.25 491.5 TCS 3841.5 1.32 3767 3852.4 3767 Wipro 670.5 1.23 662.35 671.85 657.85 IOC 114 1.06 112.8 114.25 112.5 Maruti 6873.6 1.05 6835.5 6895.45 6813.3 Bajaj Finserv 16923.4 1.03 16740 16994 16580

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Reliance 2369.8 -2.3 2433 2433 2368.05 ICICI Bank 707.5 -1.77 717.9 717.9 705.2 SBI Life 1163 -0.87 1179.05 1179.05 1153.35 Hindustan Unilever 2787 -0.84 2797.5 2822.45 2775 HDFC Bank 1555.75 -0.82 1562 1584 1553.65 Adani Ports 744.6 -0.68 748 752.65 740.5 Eicher Ports 2799.6 -0.66 2815 2815 2777.05 M&M 746 -0.63 753.5 753.5 740.35 UPL 754.5 -0.45 754 767.7 751.65 HDFC Life 734.7 -0.36 736.95 742.7 723.45



