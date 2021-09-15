September 15: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

The domestic equity markets closed at record highs on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 476.11 points or 0.82 per cent to settle at 58,723.20 while the Nifty 50 index rose 139.45 points or 0.80 per cent to end at 17,519.45. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and eight losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low NTPC 124.55 7.46 116 124.85 116 Bharti Airtel 727.5 4.8 697 734.95 696.15 Coal India 160.85 3.98 155.5 162.25 154.25 ONGC 128.75 3.87 124.25 130.7 124.25 Titan 2118 3.03 2060 2133 2060 HCL Technologies 1273 2.77 1238.65 1288.95 1230.25 State Bank of India 444.2 2.59 433 445 431.45 IndusInd Bank 1059.9 2.25 1036 1062 1027.5 Power Grid 178 2.24 174 179 173.75 Tata Motors 311.5 1.76 306.1 313 306.1

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.