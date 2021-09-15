September 15: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
The domestic equity markets closed at record highs on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 476.11 points or 0.82 per cent to settle at 58,723.20 while the Nifty 50 index rose 139.45 points or 0.80 per cent to end at 17,519.45. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and eight losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|NTPC
|124.55
|7.46
|116
|124.85
|116
|Bharti Airtel
|727.5
|4.8
|697
|734.95
|696.15
|Coal India
|160.85
|3.98
|155.5
|162.25
|154.25
|ONGC
|128.75
|3.87
|124.25
|130.7
|124.25
|Titan
|2118
|3.03
|2060
|2133
|2060
|HCL Technologies
|1273
|2.77
|1238.65
|1288.95
|1230.25
|State Bank of India
|444.2
|2.59
|433
|445
|431.45
|IndusInd Bank
|1059.9
|2.25
|1036
|1062
|1027.5
|Power Grid
|178
|2.24
|174
|179
|173.75
|Tata Motors
|311.5
|1.76
|306.1
|313
|306.1
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Tata Consumer
|872.9
|-0.95
|885
|887.4
|870.5
|Nestle India
|20120
|-0.55
|20369.85
|20370
|20087.9
|Grasim
|1603.9
|-0.49
|1615
|1622.65
|1590
|BPCL
|491.25
|-0.38
|494
|494.95
|488.1
|Asian Paints
|3350
|-0.37
|3361.85
|3383.95
|3346.95
|UltraTech Cement
|7830
|-0.34
|7889
|7929
|7790
|Axis Bank
|792
|-0.3
|796
|797.45
|787
|Britannia
|4090
|-0.28
|4105.2
|4135
|4071.05
|ITC
|215.7
|-0.19
|217.1
|217.2
|215.3
|Bajaj Finance
|7409
|-0.12
|7445
|7480
|7380
