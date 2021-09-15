  • Menu
September 15: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

September 15: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Highlights

  • The S&P BSE Sensex rose 476.11 points or 0.82 per cent to settle at 58,723.20 while the Nifty 50 index rose 139.45 points or 0.80 per cent to end at 17,519.45.
  • Here is the list of the top ten gainers and eight losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

The domestic equity markets closed at record highs on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 476.11 points or 0.82 per cent to settle at 58,723.20 while the Nifty 50 index rose 139.45 points or 0.80 per cent to end at 17,519.45. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and eight losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low
NTPC 124.55 7.46 116 124.85 116
Bharti Airtel 727.5 4.8 697 734.95 696.15
Coal India 160.85 3.98 155.5 162.25 154.25
ONGC 128.75 3.87 124.25 130.7 124.25
Titan 2118 3.03 2060 2133 2060
HCL Technologies 1273 2.77 1238.65 1288.95 1230.25
State Bank of India 444.2 2.59 433 445 431.45
IndusInd Bank 1059.9 2.25 1036 1062 1027.5
Power Grid 178 2.24 174 179 173.75
Tata Motors 311.5 1.76 306.1 313 306.1

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low
Tata Consumer 872.9 -0.95 885 887.4 870.5
Nestle India 20120 -0.55 20369.85 20370 20087.9
Grasim 1603.9 -0.49 1615 1622.65 1590
BPCL 491.25 -0.38 494 494.95 488.1
Asian Paints 3350 -0.37 3361.85 3383.95 3346.95
UltraTech Cement 7830 -0.34 7889 7929 7790
Axis Bank 792 -0.3 796 797.45 787
Britannia 4090 -0.28 4105.2 4135 4071.05
ITC 215.7 -0.19 217.1 217.2 215.3
Bajaj Finance 7409 -0.12 7445 7480 7380

