September 17: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex fell 125.27 points or 0.21 per cent to end at 59,015.89 while the Nifty 50 index dropped 44.35 points or 0.25 per cent to 17,585.15.
- Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2014.1
|5.63
|1916
|2017
|1913
|HDFC Bank
|1585.55
|1.64
|1569
|1589
|1559.2
|Bharti Airtel
|729.5
|1.52
|721
|734.75
|721
|Eicher Motors
|2900
|1.39
|2865.3
|2934.95
|2864.3
|Maruti
|7014.9
|1.21
|6955
|7064.75
|6950
|Axis Bank
|811.5
|1.11
|808.85
|820.7
|797.25
|SBI Life
|1197.15
|1.03
|1203
|1204.8
|1183.45
|Nestle India
|20227
|0.99
|20155
|20299
|20100.05
|Bajaj Finserv
|16872
|0.83
|16840
|17499
|16750.05
|Baja Auto
|3832
|0.49
|3840
|3879.4
|3810.45
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Tata Steel
|1382.8
|-3.76
|1437
|1440.3
|1360
|Coal India
|156.7
|-3.45
|162.7
|163.3
|155.4
|State Bank of India
|453.25
|-2.25
|468
|471.9
|450.35
|Hindalco
|473.8
|-1.97
|484
|485.45
|470.1
|TCS
|3826.55
|-1.97
|3920
|3945
|3805
|UPL
|740.9
|-1.74
|759
|759
|736.1
|Reliance
|2387
|-1.7
|2446
|2455.85
|2375.6
|Sun Pharma
|769.85
|-1.43
|785
|787.9
|766.65
|HDFC Life
|744.5
|-1.41
|759
|759.6
|740
|Tata Motors
|308.15
|-1.12
|312
|315.35
|306
