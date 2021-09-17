September 17: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

In the volatile session, the domestic stock markets fell from record-high levels and closed in the red on Friday, September 17, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 125.27 points or 0.21 per cent to end at 59,015.89 while the Nifty 50 index dropped 44.35 points or 0.25 per cent to 17,585.15. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Kotak Mahindra Bank 2014.1 5.63 1916 2017 1913 HDFC Bank 1585.55 1.64 1569 1589 1559.2 Bharti Airtel 729.5 1.52 721 734.75 721 Eicher Motors 2900 1.39 2865.3 2934.95 2864.3 Maruti 7014.9 1.21 6955 7064.75 6950 Axis Bank 811.5 1.11 808.85 820.7 797.25 SBI Life 1197.15 1.03 1203 1204.8 1183.45 Nestle India 20227 0.99 20155 20299 20100.05 Bajaj Finserv 16872 0.83 16840 17499 16750.05 Baja Auto 3832 0.49 3840 3879.4 3810.45

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Tata Steel 1382.8 -3.76 1437 1440.3 1360 Coal India 156.7 -3.45 162.7 163.3 155.4 State Bank of India 453.25 -2.25 468 471.9 450.35 Hindalco 473.8 -1.97 484 485.45 470.1 TCS 3826.55 -1.97 3920 3945 3805 UPL 740.9 -1.74 759 759 736.1 Reliance 2387 -1.7 2446 2455.85 2375.6 Sun Pharma 769.85 -1.43 785 787.9 766.65 HDFC Life 744.5 -1.41 759 759.6 740 Tata Motors 308.15 -1.12 312 315.35 306



