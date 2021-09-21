September 21: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 514.34 points or 0.88 per cent at 59,005.27.
- The Nifty 50 closed 154.10 points or 0.95 per cent higher at 17,562.
- Here is the list of 10 top gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
After trading on a volatile note for the most part of the day, the domestic equity markets closed with decent gains on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 514.34 points or 0.88 per cent at 59,005.27. The Nifty 50 closed 154.10 points or 0.95 per cent higher at 17,562. Here is the list of 10 top gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|JSW Steel
|671
|5.97
|633.25
|672
|628.7
|ONGC
|135.15
|5.18
|129.6
|136
|129.1
|Bajaj Finance
|7820
|5.07
|7481.15
|7847.1
|7401
|IndusInd Bank
|1140
|4.59
|1091
|1143.15
|1085
|Tata Steel
|1296.5
|3.46
|1258
|1296.9
|1232.9
|Bajaj Finserv
|17589.05
|3.35
|17100
|17655
|16814.05
|ITC
|241.55
|3.34
|234.95
|242.45
|231.7
|UPL
|721.95
|2.32
|705.6
|727.9
|700
|Tech Mahindra
|1459.95
|2
|1439
|1466.45
|1420.4
|Cipla
|955
|1.8
|935
|959
|933
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Maruti
|6780
|-2.45
|6912.5
|6939.7
|6741
|BPCL
|414.2
|-1.47
|419.9
|423.9
|412.8
|Hero MotoCorp
|2855
|-1.19
|2890
|2895
|2814.4
|Bajaj Auto
|3732
|-1.17
|3777
|3793.85
|3696
|Nestle India
|20138.85
|-0.9
|20200
|20330
|20002.15
|Power Grid
|175.8
|-0.68
|176.05
|178.4
|175.45
|HDFC Bank
|1553.5
|-0.41
|1562
|1568.65
|1528.95
|Britannia
|4072.9
|-0.28
|4062.2
|4111.55
|4053
|Axis Bank
|794.45
|-0.18
|795.25
|799
|772.3
|Shree Cement
|30055
|-0.16
|30250
|30354.65
|29486.25
