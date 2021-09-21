September 21: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

After trading on a volatile note for the most part of the day, the domestic equity markets closed with decent gains on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 514.34 points or 0.88 per cent at 59,005.27. The Nifty 50 closed 154.10 points or 0.95 per cent higher at 17,562. Here is the list of 10 top gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low JSW Steel 671 5.97 633.25 672 628.7 ONGC 135.15 5.18 129.6 136 129.1 Bajaj Finance 7820 5.07 7481.15 7847.1 7401 IndusInd Bank 1140 4.59 1091 1143.15 1085 Tata Steel 1296.5 3.46 1258 1296.9 1232.9 Bajaj Finserv 17589.05 3.35 17100 17655 16814.05 ITC 241.55 3.34 234.95 242.45 231.7 UPL 721.95 2.32 705.6 727.9 700 Tech Mahindra 1459.95 2 1439 1466.45 1420.4 Cipla 955 1.8 935 959 933

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Maruti 6780 -2.45 6912.5 6939.7 6741 BPCL 414.2 -1.47 419.9 423.9 412.8 Hero MotoCorp 2855 -1.19 2890 2895 2814.4 Bajaj Auto 3732 -1.17 3777 3793.85 3696 Nestle India 20138.85 -0.9 20200 20330 20002.15 Power Grid 175.8 -0.68 176.05 178.4 175.45 HDFC Bank 1553.5 -0.41 1562 1568.65 1528.95 Britannia 4072.9 -0.28 4062.2 4111.55 4053 Axis Bank 794.45 -0.18 795.25 799 772.3 Shree Cement 30055 -0.16 30250 30354.65 29486.25



