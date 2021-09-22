September 22: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a loss of 77.94 points or 0.13 per cent at 58,927.33.
- The Nifty 50 declined 15.35 points or 0.09 per cent to end at 17,546.65.
After trading in a narrow range in the volatile session, the domestic equity markets closed in red on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a loss of 77.94 points or 0.13 per cent at 58,927.33. The Nifty 50 declined 15.35 points or 0.09 per cent to end at 17,546.65. Here is the list of 10 top gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Coal India
|162.05
|3.61
|157.25
|162.5
|155
|Tech Mahindra
|1514
|3.58
|1464
|1527.9
|1456.5
|Hindalco
|463.3
|2.73
|452.9
|464.4
|452.2
|Tata Motors
|310
|2.67
|303.15
|313.8
|303
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|752.9
|1.96
|738.9
|759
|738.45
|BPCL
|420.25
|1.56
|414.5
|421.5
|414.5
|JSW Steel
|678
|1.35
|671.8
|683.4
|666.2
|HCL Technologies
|1316
|1.27
|1300
|1328.65
|1299.6
|IOC
|116.4
|1.22
|115.05
|116.8
|115.05
|Reliance
|2430.8
|1.09
|2408
|2442
|2398.25
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Nestle India
|19893.6
|-1.47
|20173.85
|20173.85
|19810.1
|HDFC
|2737
|-1.35
|2765
|2773.95
|2717.7
|ICICI Bank
|703.5
|-1.17
|715
|715
|702.25
|ONGC
|133.65
|-1.15
|134.5
|135.25
|132.45
|HDFC Bank
|1536.05
|-1.02
|1549
|1550.15
|1530
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1991
|-0.99
|2016.5
|2022.4
|1978.8
|Hindustan Unilever
|2785.55
|-0.96
|2827.9
|2839.9
|2774
|Divi's Laboratories
|5132.05
|-0.92
|5178.4
|5187.15
|5125.9
|Axis Bank
|788.4
|-0.87
|792.5
|796.8
|786
|Larsen & Turbo
|1707
|-0.81
|1720.9
|1730
|1706
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story