September 22: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

After trading in a narrow range in the volatile session, the domestic equity markets closed in red on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a loss of 77.94 points or 0.13 per cent at 58,927.33. The Nifty 50 declined 15.35 points or 0.09 per cent to end at 17,546.65. Here is the list of 10 top gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Coal India 162.05 3.61 157.25 162.5 155 Tech Mahindra 1514 3.58 1464 1527.9 1456.5 Hindalco 463.3 2.73 452.9 464.4 452.2 Tata Motors 310 2.67 303.15 313.8 303 Mahindra & Mahindra 752.9 1.96 738.9 759 738.45 BPCL 420.25 1.56 414.5 421.5 414.5 JSW Steel 678 1.35 671.8 683.4 666.2 HCL Technologies 1316 1.27 1300 1328.65 1299.6 IOC 116.4 1.22 115.05 116.8 115.05 Reliance 2430.8 1.09 2408 2442 2398.25

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Nestle India 19893.6 -1.47 20173.85 20173.85 19810.1 HDFC 2737 -1.35 2765 2773.95 2717.7 ICICI Bank 703.5 -1.17 715 715 702.25 ONGC 133.65 -1.15 134.5 135.25 132.45 HDFC Bank 1536.05 -1.02 1549 1550.15 1530 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1991 -0.99 2016.5 2022.4 1978.8 Hindustan Unilever 2785.55 -0.96 2827.9 2839.9 2774 Divi's Laboratories 5132.05 -0.92 5178.4 5187.15 5125.9 Axis Bank 788.4 -0.87 792.5 796.8 786 Larsen & Turbo 1707 -0.81 1720.9 1730 1706



