September 23: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Highlights

  • The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 958.03 points or 1.63 per cent at 59,885.36.
  • The Nifty 50 closed 276.30 points or 1.57 per cent higher at 17,822.95.

On the back of the positive global cues, the domestic equity markets ended at record closing high levels on Thursday, September 23, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 958.03 points or 1.63 per cent at 59,885.36. The Nifty 50 closed 276.30 points or 1.57 per cent higher at 17,822.95. Here is the list of 10 top gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low
Bajaj Finserv 18430 4.63 17787.5 18750 17682.05
Hindalco 483.8 4.49 473.5 484.8 468
Larsen & Turbo 1774.55 3.72 1718.3 1775 1715.05
Tata Motors 321 3.51 313.2 324 313.2
Coal India 167.5 3.33 163.75 170 163.1
HDFC 2825.15 3.31 2756.1 2828.5 2730
Axis Bank 813 3.13 794.35 814.5 792.55
ONGC 137.75 3.07 134.8 138.35 134.4
IndusInd Bank 1172 2.68 1150 1175 1147
State Bank of India 450 2.54 442.4 451.15 442.05

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low
HDFC Life 725.15 -1.08 733.75 735.85 722.2
Dr Reddy's Laboratories 4799.95 -0.96 4866.9 4868.6 4770
JSW Steel 674.3 -0.63 685.3 687.25 674.1
Tata Consumer 850 -0.49 857.15 859.75 849.05
ITC 242.35 -0.47 245 245.6 241.7
Nestle India 19844 -0.41 20000 20121 19820
Britannia 4048.95 -0.24 4060 4075.45 4017.5
Sun Pharma 769 -0.14 771.1 777.2 766.1
BPCL 419.55 -0.14 423.15 424.3 417.15
Hindustan Unilever 2782 -0.09 2799 2817.7 2772.85

