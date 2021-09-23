September 23: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
- The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 958.03 points or 1.63 per cent at 59,885.36.
- The Nifty 50 closed 276.30 points or 1.57 per cent higher at 17,822.95.
On the back of the positive global cues, the domestic equity markets ended at record closing high levels on Thursday, September 23, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 958.03 points or 1.63 per cent at 59,885.36. The Nifty 50 closed 276.30 points or 1.57 per cent higher at 17,822.95. Here is the list of 10 top gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Bajaj Finserv
|18430
|4.63
|17787.5
|18750
|17682.05
|Hindalco
|483.8
|4.49
|473.5
|484.8
|468
|Larsen & Turbo
|1774.55
|3.72
|1718.3
|1775
|1715.05
|Tata Motors
|321
|3.51
|313.2
|324
|313.2
|Coal India
|167.5
|3.33
|163.75
|170
|163.1
|HDFC
|2825.15
|3.31
|2756.1
|2828.5
|2730
|Axis Bank
|813
|3.13
|794.35
|814.5
|792.55
|ONGC
|137.75
|3.07
|134.8
|138.35
|134.4
|IndusInd Bank
|1172
|2.68
|1150
|1175
|1147
|State Bank of India
|450
|2.54
|442.4
|451.15
|442.05
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|HDFC Life
|725.15
|-1.08
|733.75
|735.85
|722.2
|Dr Reddy's Laboratories
|4799.95
|-0.96
|4866.9
|4868.6
|4770
|JSW Steel
|674.3
|-0.63
|685.3
|687.25
|674.1
|Tata Consumer
|850
|-0.49
|857.15
|859.75
|849.05
|ITC
|242.35
|-0.47
|245
|245.6
|241.7
|Nestle India
|19844
|-0.41
|20000
|20121
|19820
|Britannia
|4048.95
|-0.24
|4060
|4075.45
|4017.5
|Sun Pharma
|769
|-0.14
|771.1
|777.2
|766.1
|BPCL
|419.55
|-0.14
|423.15
|424.3
|417.15
|Hindustan Unilever
|2782
|-0.09
|2799
|2817.7
|2772.85
