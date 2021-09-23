September 23: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

On the back of the positive global cues, the domestic equity markets ended at record closing high levels on Thursday, September 23, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 958.03 points or 1.63 per cent at 59,885.36. The Nifty 50 closed 276.30 points or 1.57 per cent higher at 17,822.95. Here is the list of 10 top gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Bajaj Finserv 18430 4.63 17787.5 18750 17682.05 Hindalco 483.8 4.49 473.5 484.8 468 Larsen & Turbo 1774.55 3.72 1718.3 1775 1715.05 Tata Motors 321 3.51 313.2 324 313.2 Coal India 167.5 3.33 163.75 170 163.1 HDFC 2825.15 3.31 2756.1 2828.5 2730 Axis Bank 813 3.13 794.35 814.5 792.55 ONGC 137.75 3.07 134.8 138.35 134.4 IndusInd Bank 1172 2.68 1150 1175 1147 State Bank of India 450 2.54 442.4 451.15 442.05

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.