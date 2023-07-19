ServiceNow launches new innovation centre

Hyderabad: ServiceNow, a digital workflow company, has launched new Innovation Centre, a digital incubation hub for Indian enterprises to model, demonstrate and stress-test digital roadmaps to deliver a better experience for customers and employees. The Innovation Centre to help companies build custom digital blueprints to scale their business strategies.

At the opening ceremony, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana, said, “The ServiceNow innovation centre in Hyderabad represents their commitment to augment the way Indian enterprises operate and build digital expertise. This investment not only brings opportunities to the state and its people but also furthers Hyderabad’s reputation as a leading technology hub.”

“Establishing an Innovation Centre in Hyderabad, enables our customers to have conversations directly with our engineers at ServiceNow’s largest development centre outside of the USA, and integrate emerging technologies customised to their business strategies to best meet their needs,” said Kamolika Gupta Peres, Vice President and Managing Director, ServiceNow Indian Sub-Continent.