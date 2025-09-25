ServiceNow University Launches in India to Empower 1 Million Learners with Future-Ready AI Skills

The event also saw the participation of representatives from AICTE, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, Future skills Prime, NASSCOM, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, ServiceNow University Academic partners and ServiceNow ecosystem partners.

At the Summit, ServiceNow outlined its vision to upskill 1 million learners in India by 2027, contributing to its global ambition of reaching 3 million learners worldwide. Currently, the platform has 318,000 active learners, 116,000 certified professionals, and programs that help university students become job-ready and placed through early career hiring to support partner and customer demand. ServiceNow is strongly invested in building skilled talent in India. Sumeet Mathur, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, ServiceNow India Technology & Business Center, said, “Organizations are adopting AI at record speed, but there simply aren’t enough skilled professionals to power this transformation. Our research shows that 26% of Indian organizations are still uncertain about the skills their people will need, even as AI reshapes work at record speed. That uncertainty is exactly what ServiceNow University is designed to address.

Our role isn’t to provide every answer — it’s to bring clarity and equip learners with confidence to adapt. By focusing on the capabilities that matter most — AI fluency, problem-solving, and innovation at scale — we can help India’s talent turn disruption into opportunity. Our vision is simple: to prepare the next one million AI-ready professionals who will lead the future of work.”

Agentic AI and India’s Rising Skill Deficit

According to the 2025 ServiceNow AI Skills Research, Agentic AI is expected to reshape more than 10.35 million jobs in India by 2030. At the same time, India is projected to add 3 million new tech workers over the next five years, propelled by the AI wave.

Industries such as manufacturing, retail, and education are already experiencing major workforce shifts as enterprises seek future-focused roles that blend AI, design, and data analytics. The Government of India’s National Skill Gap Study also points to severe shortages, with demand for 200k–225k Data Engineers and 40k–50k Data Security professionals remaining unmet.

ServiceNow University to Shape Future-ready, AI-focused Skills

ServiceNow University is an immersive learner experience designed to empower individuals to grow, adapt, and thrive. At its core lies the belief that the future of work is as much about human transformation as technological advancement. By weaving the science of play into learning, the platform creates a safe space for learners to step outside their comfort zones and build essential new skills.

Making AI Learning Accessible to All

ServiceNow University transforms learning into an engaging, gamified journey that builds real-world skills.

• Free, on-demand courses with assessments and digital credentials; earn points, badges, and ranks to showcase growth.

• AI-powered personalization via “The University of You,” delivering tailored content and tracking achievements

• Bite-sized curriculum covering technical and human skills, with a robust AI pathway to help learners know, use, and lead with AI.

• India-focused role pathways for Administrators, Developers, Implementers, Platform Owners, and SecOps, aligned to fast-growing careers like software development, data engineering, and web development.

Collaborating for Impact

The launch of ServiceNow University underscores the company’s deep collaboration with its customers, partners, and academic ecosystem in India. Through its initiatives like University Academic curriculum integration Program, collaboration with regulatory bodies like AICTE, State Higher Education councils and Government Skilling organizations, ServiceNow is expanding access to AI-powered learning and aligning curriculum pathways with the fastest-growing job categories in the country.

ServiceNow University builds on the company’s global skilling initiatives, which expand access to technology and opportunity for the youth in India. As one of ServiceNow’s fastest growing and most strategic markets, India remains at the heart of the company’s talent transformation strategy. With the launch of ServiceNow University, the company is doubling down on its commitment to equip Indian learners with future-ready AI skills, gamified journeys, and resilient career pathways for the digital economy of tomorrow.

ServiceNow University is now available to all learners in India including employees, customers, partners, and individuals.