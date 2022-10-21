Shiv Nadar most generous billionaire

Mumbai: HCL founder Shiv Nadar topped as the most generous person in India with an annual donation of Rs1,161 crore, the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 revealed on Thursday.

Nadar, 77, has reclaimed the 'India's most generous' title with a donation of Rs 3 crore per day, according to the report. Wipro's Azim Premji, 77, slipped to the second position with an annual donation of Rs 484 crore after ruling at the top position for the last two consecutive years, it said. India's richest man Gautam Adani, 60, ranked seventh in Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022, with a donation of Rs 190 crore.

The report further revealed that in India a total of 15 individuals made an annual donation of over Rs100 crore, 20 donated over Rs50 crore and 43 over Rs20 crore. AM Naik, 80, group chairman of L&T, who donated Rs142 crore, is the country's most generous professional manager, the report stated.

It further said that Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha increased their donation by 300 per cent to Rs100 crore. With donations of Rs213 crore each, Subroto Bagchi and NS Parthasarathy, co-founders of Mindtree, stormed into the top-10 of the Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022. Ranked as the 12th most generous Indian, Quess Corp chairman Ajit Isaac debuted in the list with a donation of Rs105 crore to the Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bengaluru. Rakesh Gangwal, co-promoter of Indigo Airlines, also debuted in Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 with Rs 100 crore personal donation to the School of Medical Sciences and Technology at IIT, Kanpur.

"EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List aims at chronicling the Indian philanthropy landscape and so far the transformation is encouraging. For instance, over the last five years, the number of donors who have given more than Rs100 crore have grown from 2 to 15, and over 50 crore have grown from five to 20. Considering the wealth creation potential of India and assuming that the billionaires keep up with philanthropy, I expect these numbers to at least double over the next five years," said Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India.