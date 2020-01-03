Shoppers Stop to set up apparel unit in Telangana State

Hyderabad: Lifestyle brand Shoppers Stop will soon set up its manufacturing unit in Telangana. The Telangana government and Shoppers' Stop entered an MoU in the presence of Industries Minister KTR in Mumbai on Friday.

According to the MoU signed, Shoppers Stop will make an investment in setting up an apparel manufacturing unit at Sircilla Apparel Park in Telangana.

KTR said, "Delighted that the apparel manufacturing unit of Shoppers Stop will be coming up at Sircilla.

Employment opportunities to hundreds of women will be created & a huge step forward for apparel park, Sircilla."

The MoU was signed by IT & Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Shoppers Stop Managing Director & CEO Rajiv Suri, respectively.

After the MoU signing ceremony, Minister KTR held talks with industry leaders from the textile sector in Mumbai. During the meeting, he explained about the investment opportunities in Telangana.

The Minister gave an overview of the progressive industrial policies and also the single-window clearance system under TS-iPASS. He also mentioned the industrial parks coming up in the Textile sector in Telangana.

In another meeting, the Minister met the pharma leaders and representatives of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance.

During the meeting, the Minister highlighted the investment opportunities in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector in Telangana.

KTR thanked the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance for the opportunity to present at their apex council meeting.

During the meeting, he said, "Telangana's ambitious agenda is to double the size of our life Sciences ecosystem from $50 bn in 2020 to $100 bn by 2030 & create 400 thousand new jobs."