Shunya seals the deal with Shraddha Kapoor

Hyderabad: Naturedge Beverages, which produces and markets its products under Shunya brand, announced to bring on board Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor as an investor partner, further significantly increasing the startup's valuation.



Shunya brings the age-old goodness of ayurveda intomodern-day life. It product offerings at present include two herb-infused drinks Shunya Go & Shunya Fizz, with the best-quality ingredients, made using cutting-edge manufacturing processes and designed in a contemporary format to fit seamlessly into the modern lives.

"2020 amplified how I felt about living clean and focusing on wellness, and for a while now, I've been keen on investing in a brand that I truly believe in. A brand that wasn't just all talk, but one that actually lived up to the promises it made! I believe in doing good, living good and feeling good and Shunya shares these very values too," said Shraddha Kapoor.

At Shunya, we believe in everything that is clean, pure and a 100 per cent feel-good. We are conscious, playful, energetic brand and we could not think of a better fit for us than Shraddha, said Siddhesh Sharma, founder and CRO, Naturedge Beverages, and president, Baidyanath Group.