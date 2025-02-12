Siddi Vinayaka Bajaj Launches Chetak 3501 & 3502 at Begumpet Showroom

Siddi Vinayaka Bajaj, a prominent name in the automotive industry, proudly unveiled the highly anticipated Chetak 3501 & 3502 at its Begumpet Chetak CEC Showroom, Near Rasoolpura Metro Station. The launch event was graced by Honorable Mr. K. Manjunath Regional Manager Garu, alongside esteemed dignitaries including Mr. Praveen Paradesi Area Sales Manager from the Chetak Division, & Mr. K V Babul Reddy, Managing Director.

The Chetak 3501 & 3502 represents a leap forward in electric mobility, blending robust design with cutting-edge technology to redefine the urban commuting experience. Boasting a sturdy metal body and a range of 153 km (ARAI-certified), this model is tailored to meet the diverse needs of today's riders.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Chetak 3501 & 3502 to our discerning customers," stated Mr. K V Babul Reddy, Managing Director. This launch underscores our commitment to offering superior quality and innovation in electric scooters, enhancing accessibility and sustainability in urban transportation."

The event highlighted the Chetak 3501 & 3502's features, including a Colored TFT Console with Touch Screen/LCD SCREEN, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth Connectivity, and the optional TecPac upgrade, which introduces advanced functionalities such as with complete Navigation system Hill Hold, Reverse Mode, and customizable ride modes.

Following its launch, the Chetak 3501 & 3502 is now available for booking at Siddi Vinayaka Bajaj's Begumpet showroom other Showroom at Kachiguda, Kukatpally & LB Nagar. Customers are encouraged to visit the showroom for firsthand experience, test rides, and bookings.