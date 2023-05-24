SJVN records highest ever income at Rs 3,300 cr in FY’23

Hyderabad: State-owned SJVN's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) jumped 39.48 per cent to Rs 1,363.45 crore in financial year 2022-23 over Rs 977.52 crore in previous fiscal. “The company has recorded highest ever revenues of Rs 3,299 crore during FY23. The previous highest were recorded in FY15 when revenues were Rs 3,256 crore,” said Nand Lal Sharma, CMD of SJVN.

He further said that revenues registered a growth of 25.67 per cent compared to last year when these were Rs 2,626 crore. The net worth of the hydropower producer increased from Rs 13,128 crore to Rs 13,822 crore which translates into an increase of around Rs 694 crore. The Board also recommended dividend of Rs.1.77 per share (on face value of Rs 10/- per share).

The Earing per Share (EPS) has also increased 34.61 per cent from Rs 2.60 to Rs 3.50 during the period. Sharma further told that SJVN has successfully achieved its ambitious Capital Expenditure (capex) target for FY23. With Rs 8,240 crore, the company has surpassed the target of Rs. 8,000 crore assigned by the Ministry of Power, Government of India. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Power Minister RK Singh, SJVN has achieved this target to contribute in economic and infrastructural growth of the nation.