Live
- Instagram collaborates with Allu Arjun; first Indian actor to make it happen
- Researchers develop new tool to reduce stroke risk
- Skilling people key to higher GDP growth
- Anakapalli, Vizianagaram TDP leaders join YSRCP
- Centuary Mattress onboards PV Sindhu
- Volkswagen adds 5 touchpoints in TS, AP
- Devineni Uma arrested in Gollapudi ahead of Sand Satyagraha protest
- Maruti plans Rs 45k-cr capex to double output
- IT sector may grow below 5% this fiscal
- Narvekar, Bora take oath as TTD board members
Just In
Skilling people key to higher GDP growth
Highlights
New Delhi: Bringing 100 million skilled people to the Indian workforce has the potential to increase the country’s GDP by 20 per cent and propel the...
New Delhi: Bringing 100 million skilled people to the Indian workforce has the potential to increase the country’s GDP by 20 per cent and propel the economy towards $4 trillion, a report showed on Tuesday.
Almost 50 per cent of India’s young informal workforce and those outside it are willing to upskill to bridge India’s employability gap, according to the report by investment firm Omidyar Network India with research partner Redseer. The ministry has undergone a tectonic shift, moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach to integrate the DNA of crafting targeted solutions.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS