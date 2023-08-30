Skilling people key to higher GDP growth

New Delhi: Bringing 100 million skilled people to the Indian workforce has the potential to increase the country’s GDP by 20 per cent and propel the economy towards $4 trillion, a report showed on Tuesday.



Almost 50 per cent of India’s young informal workforce and those outside it are willing to upskill to bridge India’s employability gap, according to the report by investment firm Omidyar Network India with research partner Redseer. The ministry has undergone a tectonic shift, moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach to integrate the DNA of crafting targeted solutions.