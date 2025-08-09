SLG Hospitals, Ajeenkya DY Patil Healthcare ink pact

Hyderabad: SLG Hospitals and Ajeenkya DY Patil Healthcare have entered into a strategic management agreement to jointly operate an upcoming 800-bed, state-of-the-art multispecialty hospital in Nizampet, Hyderabad. The facility will be operationalised in phases, ensuring that advanced healthcare services are available to the public as each stage is completed.

The collaboration combines SLG Hospitals’ established clinical infrastructure with the legacy of innovation and medical excellence of Ajeenkya DY Patil Healthcare. Both institutions share a vision of transforming the healthcare landscape in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through cost-effective treatment packages, complete billing transparency, and adherence to the highest standards of medical care.

SLG Hospitals Chairman Dandu Siva Rama Raju described the partnership as a milestone in his long-held vision. “This alignment marks a key milestone in fulfilling my dream of bringing affordable, world-class healthcare to our people. Our mission has always been to make quality medical care accessible to everyone,” he said. The hospital will place a strong emphasis on critical and emergency care, cardiac sciences, and oncology — including advanced radiation oncology — to meet the growing medical needs of the region. Ajeenkya DY Patil Healthcare Chairman Dr. Ajeenkya Patil expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are passionate about forging partnerships that make a meaningful difference.