Small, midsized cos real support for IT industry: Jayesh Ranjan

Hyderabad: MyGo Consulting, a Chicago-based boutique SAP gold partner that specialises in supply chain and enterprise mobility has opened its office here. The office was formally inaugurated Jayesh Ranajan, Principal Secretary IT, Governmentt of Telangana recently.

Jayesh Ranjan said, though we often mention Google, Amazon, Microsoft and other top IT companies have their offices in Hyderabad for a recall value, but, it is the small and mid-sized companies such as MyGo Consulting that are real backbone for the IT industry to flourish in Telangana. They are the backbone of the IT Industry in the State. Without them, the industry would collapse. They are the bread and butter of the IT Industry. They are unique for their work and they provide more employment.

"MyGo is a different company. It has clientele in diverse countries in diverse sectors. I will take it as an example as it is a different kind of company. Starting with a few, it has grown so fast in the last ten years," he added. "They chose Hyderabad over other locations in India to foray into because of the availability of abundant talent in the local market. Hyderabad has emerged as a major city in the world. Today it is globally recognised. It is known for reliability and stability," Seshu Maramreddy, CEO of MyGo said.

The new office spread over 9,000 sft is opened with an investment of Rs 30crore with a resource strength of over 100, Seshu Reddy said, and added that they would be eyeing pan Indian market for the expansion by the year 2025 and would generate employment to 800 to 1,000 more people.

Mygo provides SAP-centric consulting, support, staffing, and training services. The company was founded in 2011 with the simple idea of providing a strong package of support and consulting services for SAP customers, both remotely and on-site, at an affordable rate, without compromising on quality. MyGo also develops proprietary SAP enhancement products. Their SAP add-on component for the industry provides a single integrated platform that solves the vexing problems posed by multi-vendor, heterogeneous IT environments, he added.