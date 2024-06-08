SmarterHomes Launches “Summer of Sustainability 2024 - Water Wise Communities"

As global concerns about water scarcity and conservation continue to escalate, SmarterHomes, a leading provider of smart water metering solutions, proudly announces the launch of its “Summer of Sustainability 2024 -Water Wise Communities", a campaign focused on the need for water conservation.

This innovative campaign is designed to instill a culture of responsible water usage, empower apartment communities to take control of their consumption, and recognize those actively contributing to water conservation efforts. Additionally, the campaign aims to foster a sense of community involvement and collective responsibility towards water conservation.

"Water Wise Communities" is more than just a campaign; it's a call to action for residential communities to unite in the fight against water scarcity. Together, let's embrace sustainable practices, leverage technology for positive change, and pave the way for a future where water is cherished and preserved for generations to come.” Jitender Thirwani, COO, SmarterHomes.

Campaign Highlights:

● Community Awards for Water Reduction: SmarterHomes will reward neighborhoods and societies that show notable reductions in water consumption during the summer months. By utilizing data collected from SmarterHomes meters, they will recognise and showcase communities that are actively contributing to the conservation of water

● Educational Webinar Series: SmarterHomes will host a series of webinars on the vital role of water metering in conservation. Experts will discuss monitoring usage, detecting leaks, and using technology for informed decisions.

● Community Engagement Challenges: SmarterHomes will conduct interactive challenges and activities within communities to promote awareness. These initiatives, ranging from water-saving competitions to educational workshops, will inspire residents to take meaningful action.