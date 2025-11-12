Smartphone sales surge this Diwali, driven by GST cuts and new launches: Shopkeepers

Chandigarh/Ahmedabad: Smartphone sales across India witnessed a strong upswing this Diwali season, with retailers crediting improved consumer sentiment, lower GST impact on overall spending, and new product launches for the boost, shopkeepers said on Wednesday.

According to them, this year’s festival season has brought better-than-expected sales, particularly in the mid-range and premium smartphone segments.

Anil Dhingra, a mobile shop owner in Chandigarh, said that despite no change in the GST rate on mobile phones, reduced taxes on other products have enhanced people’s purchasing power.

“Sales have been better than expected this Diwali. The launch of the iPhone 17 series has created a big buzz, leading to a 40 per cent rise in iPhone sales. Smartphones in the Rs 25,000-Rs 40,000 range have also performed well,” Dhingra told IANS.

Another retailer, Amandeep Singh, echoed similar sentiments, noting that lower GST and attractive offers by companies have encouraged customers to upgrade.

“Android phones priced between Rs 9,000 and Rs 36,000 have seen solid demand. iPhone sales have also remained strong due to the new launch, and I believe over five million iPhone units have been sold across India this season,” he said.

In Ahmedabad, shopkeeper Yashwant reported strong demand for Android smartphones. “Phones priced above Rs 15,000 sold well this Diwali. While iPhone sales have grown compared to last year, Android remains the top choice for budget-conscious buyers,” he added.

With festive discounts, easy financing options, and heightened consumer enthusiasm, retailers expect the positive momentum in smartphone sales to continue through the year-end season.

The smartphone market in India reached a five-year high in the festive third quarter of 2025 (Q3), growing 4.3 per cent year-over-year (YoY) to 48 million units, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) data released this week. Apple recorded its highest-ever quarterly shipments in India in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2025), reaching 5 million units and securing the fourth position in the market for the first time.