Smartworks Leases over 0.22 Million Sq. Ft Office Space at DLF Cyber City in Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited (“Smartworks” or the “Company”), today announced expansion of its portfolio with the lease of over 0.22 million square feet of office space at DLF Cyber City in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The new space addition brings the company’s total footprint in Hyderabad, Telangana, to over one million square feet.

The new office space, located in Block 3 at DLF Cyber City marks Smartworks’ fourth centre in Hyderabad, complementing its existing locations at Purva Summit (Raidurg), Galaxy (Kondapur), and Raheja Mindspace- Building 3A and 3B (Madhapur)

Strategically situated in the IT Corridor of Gachibowli, the new centre is in proximity to HITEC City, offering connectivity to the Outer Ring Road. The location is surrounded by residential catchments, retail hubs, malls, and hotels, with access to both the metro station and the airport.

Commenting on the expansion, Neetish Sarda, Founder at Smartworks, said, "Hyderabad’s commercial office landscape has evolved significantly, driven by demand across diverse sectors. Our expansion and growth in Hyderabad reflect the steady demand from occupiers and the need for fully managed, tailored workspaces with modern amenities for today’s workforce”.

Earlier this year, Smartworks announced addition of over 0.47 million square feet of office space in DLF Commercial Tower situated in Gurugram.

Smartworks is one of the largest managed campus operators, amongst the benchmarked peers, in terms of total stock as of March 31, 2024[1]. It focuses on mid-to-large Enterprises and has a diverse clientele, with over 600 clients, which includes Indian corporates, MNCs operating in India and startups.

As on August 14, 2024, the date of filing of the draft red herring prospectus, Smartworks had a total super built-up area of 9.12 million[2] square feet across 45 centres in 13 cities.