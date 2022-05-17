Sony to soon launch its new PlayStation Plus tiers

Tokyo, May 17 Japanese tech giant Sony has announced that its revamped PlayStation Plus gaming subscription tiers will be soon launched for the global audience.

Sony said that the launch is just a week away, starting with Asia on May 24, followed by Japan on June 2, North and South America on June 13, and finally Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on June 23.



"Our new PlayStation Plus service is launching soon, and we are pleased to share with you an early look at some of the games that will be included during the launch time frame," the company said in a blogpost.



The company said that the new PlayStation Plus will offer PS3 games to stream and play on PS4, PS5 and PC.



In any PlayStation Plus plan users choose, they will get the same benefits that are currently available now for PlayStation Plus members.



"We are focused on adding high-quality titles into the PlayStation Plus service for players to enjoy. I am pleased to share a selection of the content that will be available for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe plans. PlayStation.com will be updated with the game list when it launches in your region," the company said.



PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members will have a selection of popular classic games to play, with some titles that will show improved frame rates and higher-quality resolution compared to their original launch versions.



For select original PlayStation and PSP classic games, members will also enjoy a new user interface with menus that allow you to save your game at any time, or even rewind the game if you want a do-over.



Also, players who have previously purchased the digital version of select games from the original PlayStation and PSP generation will not have to make a separate purchase or sign up to PlayStation Plus to play these titles on PS4 or PS5.



When these titles are released for PS4 and PS5, players can head to PlayStation Store and download a version for the consoles at no extra cost if they already own the digital version of the title. Some of the titles will also be available for individual purchase.

