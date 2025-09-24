South Africa Leads the Charge in Growing Its MICE and Leisure Sector in Hyderabad

South African Tourism announced the launch of the fifth edition of its flagship corporate engagement initiative, Corporate Think Tank, with its first event having started at Hyderabad. The event brought together over 25 participants for an exclusive event of dialogue and collaboration. Designed as a four-city series, the initiative aims to strengthen partnerships between South African Tourism and India’s corporate sector. Through insightful discussions, destination showcase, and interactive networking, Corporate Think Tank provides a strategic platform to explore South Africa’s potential as a leading destination for business events, MICE, and leisure travel.

Hyderabad has emerged as a key focus market for South African Tourism, driven by its thriving multinational presence and growing outbound travel potential. With the city’s corporate ecosystem spanning IT, pharma, and healthcare, South African Tourism is prioritising Hyderabad as a strong source market for MICE travel. During recent Corporate Think Tank event in the city led by Ms. Deepika Nair, Acting Trade Manager, South African Tourism, positive discussions highlighted South Africa’s strengthened positioning as a preferred MICE hub backed by improved connectivity through upcoming direct flights from India and simplified visa processes, including faster approvals within five working days and initiatives like the Trusted Tour Operators Scheme. These developments are making travel more seamless for Indian businesses.

“The Corporate Think Tank plays a pivotal role in understanding the evolving requirements of Indian businesses and in simplifying their incentive travel planning,” said Mr Gcobani Mancotywa, Regional General Manager for Asia, Australia, and Middle East, South African Tourism. “I am delighted with the strong participation as we kick off this year’s series in Hyderabad, a city brimming with potential for global business travel. The discussions have been extremely positive, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead to host corporate events and meetings in South Africa. With India being one of our fastest-growing markets, Hyderabad’s corporate sector will play an instrumental role in driving South Africa’s MICE growth.”

With 47% of India’s population currently aged 15 to 54, MICE is projected to rise to 60% by 2025 and 56% by 2050 corporate spending on overseas events, expanding infrastructure, and enhanced global connectivity are set to propel India into a global MICE powerhouse, positioning South Africa as a natural and compelling partner in this upward journey. This growth is fueled by India’s booming outbound travel market, the world’s second fastest growing after China, driven by a youthful and educated population, a rising middle class, and increasing disposable incomes.

South Africa has emerged as a leading destination for MICE travel from India, with its diversity of offerings ranging from over 3,000 adventure activities and iconic wildlife safaris to scenic road trips and awe-inspiring natural beauty all of which can be experienced within a week. The Rainbow Nation’s ability to deliver rewarding, cost-effective, and value-driven experiences has made it a top choice for Indian corporates seeking memorable incentive getaways, with South African Tourism consistently building a strong reputation as a trusted partner in this space.