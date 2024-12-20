South Indian Actress Samyuktha Menon Unveils VIVO X200 Series in Telugu States

Hyderabad: vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, announced the launch of the vivo X200 series, in Telugu States. This new series was unveiled by South Indian Actress Samyuktha Menon at Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. On this occasion, actress Samyuktha said that she is happy to launch the new vivo X200 Series ZEISS in to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh markets.

Aswani Bhaskar CSO vivo India, speaking to media said that, X200 series, a flagship lineup that redefines the boundaries of mobile photography and performance, Powering the X200 series is vivo's proprietary Dual Flagship Chip, combining the optimized V3+ Imaging Chip with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor. This powerhouse combination ensures seamless performance, efficient battery life, and accelerated charging capabilities.

The X200 series features the revamped vivo ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System, which integrates advanced hardware and software capabilities to deliver unparalleled photography experiences. With enhanced portrait modes, superior low-light performance, and AI-driven features, the X200 series is poised to revolutionize mobile photography.

Along with actress Samyukth, Aswani Bhaskar CSO vivo India, Atish Andhra Pradesh and Telangana GM, Vasanth Andhra Pradesh and Telangana DGM and other vivo officials unveiled the new series. Jarue Channel Head, M P Eswar Sr Terminal Head, Bajaj Electronics IT Head Giri, Vishal Marketing Head were also present at the Launch.

