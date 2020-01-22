S&P Global opens office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: S&P Global, a leading provider of ratings, analytics and data to capital and commodity markets, announced the opening of a new green-building office in Hyderabad. The new office in the Skyview building covers 2.41 lakh square-feet and has a multitude of sustainable features that have earned it US Green Building Council (USGBC) Gold- rated LEED certification. The office can accommodate 3,500 employees.

"At S&P Global, we are committed to investing in India and in our people, with the ultimate intent of contributing to a better, more sustainable world," Abhishek Tomar, Managing Director of India Operations for S&P Global said.

"With a blend of innovative sustainable ideas and state-of-the-art architecture, our Skyview office exemplifies our eco-friendly approach to business," he added.

Nischal Patel, Head of Operations-Hyderabad at S&P Global, said "The new office not only meets sustainability standards but also enables our employees to exemplify sustainable and inclusive practices throughout our communities."