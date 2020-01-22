Top
Trending :
Home  > Business

S&P Global opens office in Hyderabad

S&P Global opens office in Hyderabad
Highlights

S&P Global, a leading provider of ratings, analytics and data to capital and commodity markets, announced the opening of a new green-building office...

Hyderabad: S&P Global, a leading provider of ratings, analytics and data to capital and commodity markets, announced the opening of a new green-building office in Hyderabad. The new office in the Skyview building covers 2.41 lakh square-feet and has a multitude of sustainable features that have earned it US Green Building Council (USGBC) Gold- rated LEED certification. The office can accommodate 3,500 employees.

"At S&P Global, we are committed to investing in India and in our people, with the ultimate intent of contributing to a better, more sustainable world," Abhishek Tomar, Managing Director of India Operations for S&P Global said.

"With a blend of innovative sustainable ideas and state-of-the-art architecture, our Skyview office exemplifies our eco-friendly approach to business," he added.

Nischal Patel, Head of Operations-Hyderabad at S&P Global, said "The new office not only meets sustainability standards but also enables our employees to exemplify sustainable and inclusive practices throughout our communities."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories
Top