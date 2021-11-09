SpiceJet launches 'Buy now, pay later'

Hyderabad: GURUGRAM-BASED budget airlines, SpiceJet has unveiled new offering to its customers which allows them to pay for tickets in easy instalments. The airline has introduced a pay later or cardless EMI scheme that allows greater flexibility, affordability and convenience for its customers who can now book an airline ticket online and pay in three, six, nine or twelve instalments.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet, said: "Customer convenience and affordability is at the heart of all we do, and it has been our endeavour to make the overall travelling experience delightful for our passengers. The ticket price cannot be the reason to delay that family vacation any longer and our latest initiative aims to add more convenience and allow passengers to pay in easy instalments as per their budget.

Moreover, in case a customer wishes to end the loan before the chosen EMI period, they can do the same and no foreclosure charges will be levied." This pay later or cardless EMI product called Walnut 369 is powered by Capital Float, a leading buy now pay later and credit platform.

This payment option will be available on the payment page of airline's website and its mobile site. Customers will be able to choose and make payment in EMIs of three, six, nine or twelve months. As part of the launch offer, customers will be able to enjoy three months EMI option at no additional cost.