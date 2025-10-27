SpiceJet to Operate 250 Daily Flights This Winter – Over Double Its Summer Schedule

GURUGRAM: SpiceJet will operate 250 daily flights during the Winter Schedule 2025 – a sharp increase from 125 daily flights in the preceding Summer Schedule and 150 daily flights during the last winter season.

This represents a 100% increase compared to the Summer 2025 schedule, underscoring SpiceJet’s strong growth trajectory and the rising demand for air travel across domestic and international markets. The airline expects to reach this peak of 250 daily flights once all 19 leased aircraft have been inducted into its fleet and joined operations in the coming weeks.

The expanded schedule will be rolled out in a phased manner starting October 26, 2025.

The new schedule makes international leisure travel easier with the launch of non-stop daily flights to Phuket from Delhi and Mumbai, two of India’s busiest metros. Domestically, metro connectivity sees a major boost with Mumbai-Bengaluru going twice daily starting November 1 and November 15, and the launch of Chennai-Bengaluru flights beginning November 8.

SpiceJet is also strengthening connectivity to Rajasthan’s top winter destinations – Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jaisalmer. Kolkata gains new connections to Jaipur (from October 31) and Udaipur. Jaipur will also be connected to Guwahati and Mumbai from November 7, with Mumbai seeing twice-daily services. Udaipur will be connected to Mumbai and Delhi from November 7, and Jaisalmer will connect to Delhi starting November 15.

The airline continues to enhance access to key pilgrimage and regional centers. Connectivity to Ayodhya is being strengthened, with daily flights from Delhi and Ahmedabad continuing through winter. Mumbai-Ayodhya flights start October 26, followed by Hyderabad-Ayodhya services from November 6. These additions build on the successful Diwali special flights launched earlier this month connecting Ayodhya to major cities. Furthermore, Varanasi will now be connected to Pune from October 26 and Hyderabad from November 6.

Patna gains new connections to Hyderabad and Ahmedabad from October 26, and to Chennai from November 8. Kolkata will be connected to Ahmedabad and Chennai from October 26, with a second daily Chennai service from November 6. A new daily Ahmedabad-Chennai flight will commence on November 27.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said, “This winter marks a significant phase of growth for SpiceJet. Doubling our daily flights is a clear reflection of SpiceJet’s renewed momentum and growth strategy. The steady expansion of our fleet will allow us to enhance frequency on key routes and launch new destinations, delivering more choice, capacity, and value to our passengers.”

By November 2025, SpiceJet aims to more than double its operational fleet and triple its available seat kilometres (ASKM), as it scales up to meet surging passenger demand and further strengthen its presence across new domestic and international destinations.