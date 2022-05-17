Spotify tests NFT galleries on artist pages

San Francisco, May 17 Music streaming giant Spotify has likely started testing non-fungible token (NFT) galleries on artist pages.

According to The Verge, the music streaming platform has rolled out the test for some users on Android in the US and currently includes NFT previews for artists like Steve Aoki and The Wombats.



"Spotify is running a test in which it will help a small group of artists promote their existing third-party NFT offerings via their artist profiles," a company spokesperson said in a statement to Music Ally.



"We routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve artist and fan experiences. Some of those tests end up paving the way for a broader experience and others serve only as an important learning."



Spotify did not immediately respond to The Verge's request for comment.



The report mentioned that Spotify will also give users the option to "See More", which directs them to the NFT's page on OpenSea where they can purchase it. But Spotify does not seem to support NFTs that are videos or GIFs.



It only shows a static image of the NFT in the app, not the full video.



It also does not include sound, which is kind of strange for a music streaming platform. Users can only listen to the NFT or see if it is a video or GIF by clicking through its page on OpenSea.



According to Music Ally, Spotify will not collect a commission for any NFT sales made through the app and is just testing the integration.

