Sprite introduces a quirky take to ‘Chill at Home’ after a busy day, featuring Vedang Raina

Sprite, the iconic lemon and lime-flavored beverage, presents a fresh perspective to end-of-the-day ‘chill at home’ with its new quirky campaign. Teens are continuously striving to maximize their experiences by packing in more into their everyday. Balancing studies, extracurricular activities, social expectations and personal goals can be overwhelming. The day is spent meeting the expectations of others and living up to the benchmarks set by people around you. Even as one walks into their home in the evening, they carry this baggage in their backpack they carry. With the never-ending hustle of life, it makes it extremely crucial for the young generation to find moments to simply chill and refresh. Recognizing this need, Sprite is stepping in as the ultimate chill partner, offering a refreshing twist to help teens unwind after a long day.

Featuring the rising star Vedang Raina, the campaign speaks to the generation to unwind at end of a demanding day; and presents Sprite as the drink of choice when faced with unavoidable, and potentially annoying, moments that are part of the fabric of daily life. The campaign launches as a series of films that would resonate with the teen life integrating their college life, social circles, friend groups, societal hustles etc. People popping out of the bags, conversing refrigerators, and humorous exchanges – all contribute to the campaign’s clever humor. The campaign integrates AI to present 200 unique messaging that are crafted to deliver to the right context & right time integrating the moments that matter to the teens most.

Vendang Raina, the rising star and a GenZ icon, expressed his enthusiasm for the campaign saying, “I am thrilled to be part of Sprite universe. Working with such an iconic brand that resonates with the cool and vibrant energy of today’s youth is an exciting opportunity. I totally identify with the insight, and end-of-day chill is indeed critical for our generation, including me. Sprite’s cool and witty take always brings in a moment of calm in the chaos.”

Commenting on the campaign, Sumeli Chatterjee, Senior Category Director, Sparkling Flavours, Coca-Cola India and South-west Asia said, "Every day is a hustle to maximize and achieve. At the end of the day, every teenager seeks a moment to relax. But they walk into their homes carrying a bag full of baggage and stress from their day. The creative strategy uses this bag as the metaphor to cue the need to unwind. Chill-at-home is a witty take by Sprite, the ultimate refreshing drink, that urges the teens to unwind after a hectic day. Vedang brings that effortless cool vibe, making him the perfect fit to resonate with today’s teens.”

Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, Director, Corcoise Films said, “In today’s digital age, the day never really ends. Everyone follows you back home on your phone, in your bag, in your head. This gives a great visual device for the film. To make the people who pester you pop out of the backpack was a fun challenge! The world in Sprite is filled with interesting facets like that - talking fridges, people jumping out of backpacks and Sprite bottles zooming around the room. It’s unique and entertaining.”

Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy India (North) said, “Sprite has always understood the pulse of the youth. This film captures the everyday annoyances that college students face, symbolised by the weight of a backpack. It represents the stress and burdens they carry throughout the day. Sprite steps in as the perfect way to unwind, turning those end-of-day moments into something truly refreshing and rewarding."

Sprite invites teens across India to take a break from their busy lives and ‘Chill at Home’ with a refreshing bottle of Sprite. As the pressures of daily life builds up, the need to unwind becomes ever more important. Whether you’re cooling down after a long day or simply enjoying a moment of peace, Sprite’s crisp, lemon-lime flavor provides the ultimate refreshment. So, kick back, relax, and let Sprite help you find your chill at home.



