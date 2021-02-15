Sreemukhi promotes Luvih cosmetic retailer

Hyderabad: New retailing brand Luvih has on Sunday forayed into beauty products retailing business. Luvih means beauty in Sanskrit. Promoted by noted anchor and actress Sreemukhi, Rasgau International, which owns Luvih brand, will initially sell perfumes in the outlets. Soon the company will introduce beauty, grooming, haircare products. Sreemukhi is also the brand ambassador for the product.

Perfumes from 80 brands including 40 international brands will be available. They are priced from Rs 299 to Rs 7,500. During the first year of its operations, Luvih will introduce 10 global perfume brands for the first time in India. A total of 300 products will be on sale. Products of 110 brands will be available online as well.

"I have been thinking of setting up a business for quite some time. I have now got partners who understand my thoughts. The experience they have in retail business will help Luvih brand. Demand for perfumes and other cosmetics is on the rise in villages too. My objective is to provide self-employment opportunities for the youth through franchise, with small investment," said Sreemukhi, Director, Rasgau International. V Tirupati Rao, Srikanth Avirneni and Vijay Adusumalli are the other company directors.

Luvih has signed an agreement with Linen House, which sells linen garments, for setting up shop-in-shop outlets. These outlets will be opened in 23 outlets of Linen House located in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The brand is also talking to other retail chains for shop-in-shop outlets.