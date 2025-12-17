SriLankan Airlines All Set to Welcome Indian Travellers This Winter Season

New Delhi – Sri Lanka remains a welcoming and easily accessible holiday destination for Indian travellers, and there is perhaps no better time to experience the island than this upcoming holiday season. SriLankan Airlines, working closely with tourism stakeholders, continues to ensure reliable access from India, enabling visitors to enjoy the island’s warmth, hospitality and rich diversity this Winter.

Sri Lanka’s diversity is best experienced first-hand, as words alone cannot capture the vibrancy of its famed coastal hotspots from Colombo, Galle and Negombo to Mirissa and Weligama. Equally captivating are the awe-inspiring historical marvels across the Cultural Triangle, including the Sigiriya Rock Fortress, Dambulla, Polonnaruwa and Anuradhapura.

SriLankan Airlines, together with hotels, tour operators and essential travel services, is operating steadily with strong support from tourism authorities, offering exceptional connectivity, convenience and unforgettable experiences for every traveller.

The airline operates regular services from the nine Indian cities of Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Trivandrum, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli, with nearly 90-weekly flights. This year, Indian tourists accounted for 22% of all inbound traffic to Sri Lanka, with nearly 500,000 visitors arriving between January and the first week of December.

SriLankan’s overall network covers 120 destinations worldwide through online and codeshare operations, ensuring smooth onward travel from Colombo to the Maldives, the Far East, Europe, Australia and the Middle East for leisure trips, family visits, weddings, MICE travel and short-break holidays.

Dimuthu Tennakoon, Head of Commercial at SriLankan Airlines, stated: “December and January are among the best months to visit Sri Lanka, with ideal weather for beach vacations and exploring the Cultural Triangle. It is also peak wildlife season, offering excellent opportunities for blue whale watching in Mirissa, alongside the colourful festive atmosphere in Colombo. Our teams are fully prepared to support travellers with consistent, convenient service, whether they are planning a short getaway or longer stay.”

Asoka Hettigoda, President of The Hotels Association of Sri Lanka, added: “Sri Lanka’s tourism industry continues to welcome travellers, especially our friends from India, with its renowned warmth and hospitality. Currently, all hotels along the coastal belt from Marawila to Pasikuda, as well as those in Colombo, Kandy, the Cultural Triangle and Nuwara Eliya, are operating smoothly, with 25,000 tourists presently enjoying their stay on the island.”

Visit www.srilankan.com or contact your nearest travel agent for more information and bookings.