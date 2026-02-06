Standard Engg posts strong 9M FY26 growth

Standard Engineering Technology Limited, formerly Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited, reported a robust financial performance for the third quarter and nine months ended FY26, underlining its successful transformation into an integrated engineering solutions provider.

For the nine-month period ended FY26, the company recorded a total income of Rs562 crore, marking a 23.6 per cent year-on-year growth. EBITDA stood at Rs102 crore, up 11.9 per cent, with margins at 18.2 per cent. Profit before tax rose 15.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs83 crore, while profit after tax increased 18.8 per cent to Rs62 crore.

In Q3 FY26, SETL posted a total income of Rs196 crore, registering a sharp 37.1 per cent growth over the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA grew 17 per cent to Rs34 crore, while PBT and PAT rose 22.7 per cent and 28.3 per cent to Rs27 crore and Rs20 crore, respectively.

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director Nageswara Rao Kandula said the quarter marked a defining phase in the company’s evolution, with SETL scaling its core glass-lining business while expanding into integrated, turnkey engineering solutions. He emphasised that glass lining remains central to the company’s growth, with innovations such as conductivity glass-lined reactors and strong demand for shell-and-tube heat exchangers strengthening its market position.

During the quarter, the company completed its corporate name change and executed key strategic acquisitions, including Scigenics (India) Private Limited and a majority stake in C2C Engineering Private Limited. These moves have strengthened SETL’s capabilities across bioprocess systems and multi-disciplinary engineering, enabling concept-to-commissioning project delivery.

Looking ahead, SETL enters FY27 with a diversified order book, growing traction in advanced engineering technologies and exports contributing around 15 per cent of revenues, with management expecting robust order inflows and sustained profitable growth.