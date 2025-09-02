Star Localmart acquires retail chain DusMinute

Hyderabad: Star Localmart, the retail arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), has acquired DusMinute, a Bengaluru based retail chain exclusively present in gated communities. This strategic acquisition expands Star Localmart’s network to 170 stores, positioning it as the largest regional retail player.

This will further bring the company closer to the mission of building one of the most accessible, trusted, and future-ready retail networks in the country.

Focused on tier–2 to tier–6 towns, Star Localmart is redefining the grocery shopping experience for rural India with modern supermarket formats. They recently announced aggressive expansion plans across five Indian states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as it eyes a revenue milestone of Rs5000 crores over the next five years. This acquisition will reinforce its plan to scale up to 3,000 stores by 2030.