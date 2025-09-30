Start Your Day Right: Celebrate World Heart Day with California Almonds

This year, World Heart Day is anchored in the theme “Don’t Miss a Beat”- a powerful reminder that countless lives are being lost too early to cardiovascular disease (CVD), depriving families of precious time together. The warning is especially urgent for India, where the CVD burden is projected to rise sharply. According to Lancet study, "The changing patterns of cardiovascular diseases and their risk factors in the states of India", CVDs strike Indians a decade earlier than their global counterparts. The World Heart Federation further notes that women often suffer more severe first heart attacks, with higher mortality rates than men, while young adults are witnessing an unprecedented surge in heart attacks. One simple yet effective preventive measure is adopting heart-healthy habits- such as adding California Almonds to the daily diet.

More than 200 published studies have shown that California Almonds offer numerous health benefits. They provide 15 essential nutrients, including heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, vitamin E, magnesium, potassium, and dietary fiber. Regular consumption of Almonds has been scientifically proven to help lower total cholesterol and LDL (bad) cholesterol levels, while also reducing inflammation markers that are linked to heart disease.

Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition and Wellness Consultant, said: “With heart disease on the rise in India, it’s crucial to focus on foods that support heart health beyond just lowering cholesterol. Almonds are a nutritional powerhouse packed with healthy fats, fiber, antioxidants, and essential vitamins and minerals that help reduce inflammation and improve overall cardiovascular function. Starting your day with California Almonds can aid in managing cholesterol levels and promote a healthier heart, while also providing sustained energy and supporting overall wellness.”

The nutritional profile of almonds also aligns with ICMR guidelines and meets FSSAI immunity claims standards, making them an excellent choice for today’s overworked professionals. With habits like eating on the run, sedentary lifestyles, and chronic stress becoming more common, key cardiovascular risk factors are being identified by leading cardiologists. Introducing almonds as part of the daily diet is an easy and effective step toward better heart health.

Adding to this, Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head – Dietetics, Max Healthcare, Delhi, said, “With hectic routines and rising lifestyle-related risks, making small but meaningful dietary changes has become essential. Almonds, rich in monounsaturated fats, vitamin E, and magnesium, provide all key nutrients recommended by the latest Indian dietary guidelines to help maintain healthy blood pressure and cholesterol. This World Heart Day, including almonds in your daily diet is a smart step toward a balanced diet and a stronger heart.”

Apart from health experts, celebrities are also encouraging healthier choices. Actor Soha Ali Khan shared: “I start my mornings with California Almonds as they keep me full, boost my energy, and most importantly, support my heart health. These nuts are full of nutrients that help reduce bad cholesterol and inflammation, which are essential for a healthy heart. Including them in my daily routine, along with mindful eating and regular exercise, helps me stay balanced and energized throughout the day.”