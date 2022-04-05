Starting A Business in The Current Climate – What the Experts Are Saying

Start-ups continue to be the preferred path for many professionals and young entrepreneurs in 2022.

Results from the Economic Survey 2021-22 have revealed a hopeful result. India has more than 61,400 startups across several sectors and industries, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade or DPIIT. And of that exceptionally high number, 14,000 startups are recognized in the current fiscal year. It is vital to emphasize this is solely related to India. The rest of the markets and countries show equally hopeful results, with the USA taking the lead as the country with most startups, followed by India and the UK in third place. This type of news is what the world needs in order to hope for financial recovery and plan for the future, after two years of a global pandemic that has significantly affected many businesses of different sizes, various focuses and across many industries.

This being said, if you have any plans of starting a business, now is the time. You can finally bring an idea to life and make your dream come true. Whether you have had a great business idea for a while or not, it may be good to know that you shouldn't wait any longer for this to become a reality. However, an essential aspect must be mentioned – starting requires a lot of hard work, patience, and commitment. But with thorough research, a great attitude and professional support, this can be achieved in no time.

Because the current business climate is still in recovery and the consequences of a pandemic are very much real, it is of the utmost importance to know how to start a business nowadays, and what you should focus on to accomplish this. Some entrepreneurs say it is crucial to see what investors are thinking at the moment, while others state that you shouldn't wait for considerably high funding to start a business. Having an idea that is relevant to today's climate is a must.

If you are thinking of starting a business of your own, here's what you should know:

Have a clear and relevant idea that meets demand.



Having a relevant idea is the only way of starting this project successfully, as you are one step closer to building a business you know people seek. This means meeting demand.

In a world that is quite saturated and where people consume an exponential amount of information every day, it is crucial to have a clear and relevant idea that represents a gap in the market and will meet your target audience's needs and demand. For this reason, it is also essential to take your time finding this idea or concept, which will be the first brick you lay in a solid foundation.

Conduct thorough research at all times.



Research remains the most valuable tool of every entrepreneur. Thankfully, this can be more easily achieved nowadays, given that access to information is hugely facilitated by technology, the internet and various digital tools that support this.

Any business needs to be built around the market in which it will operate and the customers likely to buy its product or services. Based on this, you create offerings that represent supply for customer demand and build a brand that has a clear mission and goals. If you need help with this aspect, it is best to hire a professional agency, such as Savanta Research, specializing in conducting data-driven market research and providing consulting services.

Marketing remains a must-have tool for any business.



It almost goes without saying that your business must invest in marketing and focus on creating efficient marketing campaigns to increase the brand's visibility, raise awareness and retain your customers.

Just because you have a start-up and your company is still very young doesn't mean that you should concentrate on building a solid marketing plan. In fact, as a start-up, it is crucial to grow a following and audience from the beginning. Marketing is how you accomplish this. An essential and noteworthy mention would be to consider more than one form of marketing. Apart from creating a social media presence, email marketing or content marketing are also effective methods to grow your business and reach your target audience. It is all about creating a consistent and cohesive brand image across all channels, regardless of the marketing methods used.

Embrace innovation and new technologies.



How to stay relevant in an entirely digitally driven world where new technologies keep emerging other than embracing them and prioritizing innovation? So, if you want to start a business in the current climate, it is of the utmost importance to follow the latest trends and apply the ones relevant to your company and its focus. This means anything from marketing techniques, new platforms, emerging technologies to work practices. To succeed, you must embrace innovation at all times.

During the first year of the pandemic, flexibility at the workplace increased significantly in an attempt to maintain business activity and allow companies to continue working. Two years later and remote work or the hybrid work paradigm have both persisted and are here to stay in 2022 and beyond. For this reason, you should also consider utilizing one of these work practices or encourage flexibility in general.

Plan for the future but remain adaptable and flexible.



Unpredictability is very real in the business world, and only risk-taking entrepreneurs who see change as an opportunity for growth can succeed. This being said, adaptability and flexibility are two of the most relevant attributes an entrepreneur and leader could have. This allows you to plan for the future and drive the business further while also having the capability to overcome any obstacles that may come your way.

In some cases, you can see a specific challenge coming and plan how to handle it beforehand, but there are other cases when something unforeseeable happens. You need to be able to respond and react promptly at that moment. This is why adaptability is so important. Change can be scary and disruptive. But seeing it as an opportunity to improve, change course and grow is how you successfully handle it.