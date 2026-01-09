State Bank of India establishes a Global Capability Centre in Bengaluru.

On January 7, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairperson Challa Sreenivasulu Setty formally launched the bank’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Bengaluru. Launching 11 new branches of SBI along with the GCC, Setty was accompanied by Joohi Smita Sinha, Chief General Manager (CGM), Bengaluru circle, and General Managers of SBI, on the occasion.

Setty stated that “This GCC is a first-of-its-kind-of-innovation by any Indian bank, to support the rapidly emerging State Bank of India GCC Bengaluru in India. The bank has also created a relationship management team in Bengaluru to exclusively serve the banking and financial requirements of GCCs,”

SBI technology hub also announced CSR initiatives by the bank for community development and social welfare. These include upgradation of 35 government primary schools across Karnataka, donation of ENT diagnostic and therapeutic equipment to ENT wing of Bagchi–Parthasarathy Hospital, IISc Medical School, a plantation drive of 50,000 trees at Tumkur University campus and an e-ambulance to the Madras Engineer Group (MEG) & Centre, Bengaluru, an engineering regiment of the Indian Army.

The GCC is a first of its kind initiative by an Indian bank towards building this support ecosystem for SBI Global Capability Centre to further their presence in India. SBI has also created a relationship management team in Bengaluru, which will exclusively focus on banking and financial needs of GCCs,” it added.