Stock market holiday on July 17: NSE, BSE closed, here is last day's closure

Highlights
The Indian stock markets, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday remained closed in amid Muharram.
As a result of the holiday, the equity, equity derivative, and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments will be closed for the entire day.
On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex reached a record high of 80,898 before settling at 80,717, marking a gain of 52 points or 0.06%. Similarly, the NSE Nifty touched a new high of 24,661 before closing at 24,613, up 26 points or 0.11%.
