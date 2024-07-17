  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Stock market holiday on July 17: NSE, BSE closed, here is last day's closure

Stock market holiday on July 17: NSE, BSE closed, here is last days closure
x
Highlights

The Indian stock markets, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday remained closed in amid Muharram.

The Indian stock markets, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday remained closed in amid Muharram.

As a result of the holiday, the equity, equity derivative, and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments will be closed for the entire day.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex reached a record high of 80,898 before settling at 80,717, marking a gain of 52 points or 0.06%. Similarly, the NSE Nifty touched a new high of 24,661 before closing at 24,613, up 26 points or 0.11%.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X