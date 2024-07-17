Stock market holiday on July 17: NSE, BSE closed, here is last day's closure

The Indian stock markets, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday remained closed in amid Muharram.



As a result of the holiday, the equity, equity derivative, and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments will be closed for the entire day.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex reached a record high of 80,898 before settling at 80,717, marking a gain of 52 points or 0.06%. Similarly, the NSE Nifty touched a new high of 24,661 before closing at 24,613, up 26 points or 0.11%.