Stock Market Today: Nifty Crosses 25,000, Sensex Jumps 583 Points on IT and Banking Boost

The Indian stock market ended strong on October 6. The main index, Nifty50, crossed the important level of 25,000 points and closed at 25,077.65, up by 183 points (0.74%). This is the third day in a row that Nifty has gone up.

The Sensex, another key index, also gained 582.95 points (0.72%) to close at 81,790.12.

Why did the market go up?

Banking and IT stocks performed well.

Recent changes in central bank lending rules made investors feel more confident.

The IT sector rose by over 2%, as investors expect good results from companies like TCS, which will announce earnings soon (on October 9).

Other details:

Midcap and Smallcap stocks also increased, but with smaller gains:

Midcap100 up by 0.7%

Smallcap100 up by 0.1%