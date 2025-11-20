Sudeep Pharma IPO Opens on 21 November: GMP Jumps ₹130 Ahead of Listing

Sudeep Pharma is ready for its stock market debut.

The IPO will open on Friday, November 21.

The company will issue 16 lakh new shares.

There will also be an offer for sale of about 1.35 crore shares.

The grey market mood is already positive.

Grey Market Premium Shows Strong Demand

On Thursday morning, the GMP was ₹130, as per market trackers.

The IPO’s upper price band is ₹593 per share.

With the GMP added, the stock may list at around ₹723.

This is nearly 22% higher than the issue price.

This shows strong demand before the IPO opens.

Key IPO Details (Quick Look)

IPO opens on 21 November

Fresh issue: 16 lakh shares

OFS: 1.35 crore shares

Upper price band: ₹593

Grey Market Premium: ₹130

Expected listing price: ~₹72