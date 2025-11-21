Sudeep Pharma IPO Opens: Subscription, Allotment Date & Listing Details (November 2025)

Sudeep Pharma Limited launched its IPO today, 21 November 2025.

The public issue will remain open for investors until 25 November 2025.

The IPO includes two parts:

Fresh issue of shares

Offer for Sale (OFS)

Together, these are worth ₹895 crore.

By 11 am, the IPO had received 34% subscription, according to provisional data from the stock exchanges.

The basis of allotment is expected to be announced on 24 November, and the company’s shares are likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE on 26 November 2025, tentatively.