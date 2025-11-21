Sudeep Pharma IPO Opens: Subscription, Allotment Date & Listing Details (November 2025)
Sudeep Pharma Limited’s IPO opened on 21 November 2025 and will close on 25 November. The ₹895 crore issue saw 34% subscription by 11 am.
Sudeep Pharma Limited launched its IPO today, 21 November 2025.
The public issue will remain open for investors until 25 November 2025.
The IPO includes two parts:
- Fresh issue of shares
- Offer for Sale (OFS)
Together, these are worth ₹895 crore.
By 11 am, the IPO had received 34% subscription, according to provisional data from the stock exchanges.
The basis of allotment is expected to be announced on 24 November, and the company’s shares are likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE on 26 November 2025, tentatively.